DECATUR — Morris James Whittington, 99, was called home on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. He was the son of Carey and Winnie Bass Whittington, born in Gloster, Mississippi, on June 23, 1922. Mr. Whittington was a WWII veteran. He served in the US Army, 79th Infantry Division, 312th Field Artillery Battalion, in France and Germany. After returning home, he met and married Jessie Pell Whittington. They moved from Greenville Mississippi to Decatur in 1957, when Mr. Whittington gained employment at the Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama. He later went to work at NASA, and was proud to be part of the space program in the 1960s and 70s. After his retirement in 1977, Morris enjoyed gardening and folk art projects, using wood and concrete to create amazing statues, low relief sculptures, and cedar figurines. He enjoyed sharing his artwork, and often participated in the public displays of folk art held at the Decatur Public Library.
Mr. Whittington is survived by his son, Ted Whittington (Angie); two grandchildren, Amanda Whittington Hood (Lavaughn) and Zack Whittington (Genevieve Diesing); one great-grandson, Caden Hood, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie, and son, Rickey Whittington, his parents and four siblings, Thomas Whittington, Grace Whittington Steele, Glen Whittington and Paul Whittington (all of Mississippi).
There will be a graveside memorial service on October 23. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Friends of the Decatur Public Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.