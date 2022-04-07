LACEY’S SPRING
Funeral service for Morris Kay Edmonson, 92, will be Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace Point Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Bailey, Kenneth Roberts and Don Murphy officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be today, April 7, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Edmonson died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home. He was born November 2, 1929, in Morgan County, to Newt Edmonson and Earle Kay Edmonson. He was the Owner and Operator of Kay’s Grocery at Cotaco, until his retirement. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, a former member of the Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Grace Point Baptist Church. One of his favorite things to do was meeting his friends at Jack’s for breakfast, several days a week for several years. He passed away with his family and his pastor surrounding him.
Preceding him in death were his wife: Shirley Edmonson, a son: Morris Kay Edmonson, Jr., the Mother of his children: Jean Edmonson, a sister: Nell Thomas and his parents.
The family expresses their deep appreciation for the care he was given at The Tut Fann Home and to Hospice of North Alabama.
Survivors include son, Steve Edmonson (Colleen); daughter, Cynthia Daniel (Mike); daughter-in-law, Becky Beard (Mac); grandchildren, Catherine Bickel (Tyler), Alexander Daniel, Rachael Edmonson, and Hannah Edmonson; great-grandchild, Garrison Bickel
Pallbearers will be Alex Daniel, Robbie Elliott, James Russell, Jeff McClemore, Perry Smith and Scotty Stinson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Elliott, William Dempsey, Pat Matkin and Bobby Lang.
