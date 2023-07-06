D.7.6.23 Morris Reagin.jpg
DECATUR — Morris W. Reagin, of Decatur, AL, passed away on July 2, 2023. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 8 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Steve Smith and Brother Curtis Sampley officiating. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL.

