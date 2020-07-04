FALKVILLE — Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Movlyn Roberson, 84, will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Falkville City Cemetery with Bro. Danny Ollie officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Roberson died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Falkville Health Care Center. She was born September 3, 1935, in Limestone County to Thomas Jefferson Massey and Avis Audrey Middlebrooks Massey . She was employed by Cerro Wire in the Tool Crib, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Arthur Dean Roberson; a daughter, Judy Faye Abney; her parents; two brothers, Thomas and Arthur Massey; and two sisters, Mary Evelyn Murphree and Margaret Eddy.
Survivors include two sons, Dean Roberson (JoAnne), Spokane, WA and Howard Roberson (Lisa), Falkville, AL; one brother - Gerald Massey, Hartselle, AL; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charles Robinson, Jeff Robinson, Jeff Massey, Frankie Massey, Steve Massey and Matthew Roberson.
The family is requesting that only the immediate family attend in person and other family and friends in spirit, due to the current status of the Covid-19 virus. They also request that the 6 foot social distancing be maintained and want to thank you for your cooperation.
