Munsey Gordon “Obie” Overstreet III 57, passed away on the morning of October 18, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his mother Peggy Overstreet, his sister, Cindy Overstreet Brown, brother-in-law Skip Brown and his niece, Carolyn Matlock. He was preceded in death by his father, M. G. (Bob) Overstreet Jr. Obie was lifelong member of Ninth Street Methodist Church, he was retired from GE and was considered to be a master of karate. A graveside service was held at Decatur City Cemetery that Reverend Kenny Baskins and Reverend Ted Amey officiated. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to your favorite charity. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family.

