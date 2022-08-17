DECATUR — Muriel Cecilia Thomas Ellis “Mim” of Decatur, Alabama and a well-known ray of sunshine in Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 with family by her side.
Muriel is survived by her three daughters, Cecilia Adams (Rick), Angela Griffin, Alicia Cox, and her son, Stephen Cox (Lisa); her grandchildren, Virginia Irish (Jon), Laura Callahan (Pedro Caina), Melissa Franklin (Ross), Ann Kaye (Zac), Michael Cox (Marilyn), Haley Cox, Russell Griffin, Thomas Griffin; as well as nine great-grandchildren (aka the little crazies), Wiley, Wesley, Callahan, Cecilia, Emily, Lillian, Harlan, Max, and sweet baby Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brown “JB” Ellis, and her son Rutledge “Rudy” Cox (Linda Parks).
She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 15, 1924 to Georgie and Rutledge Thomas. Shortly thereafter she moved to Decatur and was a graduate of Riverside high school. She then went on to obtain an associate degree and her pilot’s license from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She met her first husband Wiley Cox while working at Courtland Airbase; they had five beautiful children together. She worked for her father at Thomas Abstract Company before becoming a real estate agent. She was a member of Decatur Junior Service League, Decatur Cotillion, and Alabama Jubilee volunteer. She enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, playing bridge (and poker), and dancing … lots of dancing.
While vacationing with her mother and children in Panama City Beach, Florida, she met her late husband, JB. They shared a love for beach music and dancing the shag and the bop. Following retirement, they spent many years enjoying the beach life – cocktails at sunset (usually a dirty martini or gin and tonic for Mim), raw oysters shucked on the back patio, a house full of laughter with friends and family, and dancing at Schooners. She attended mass regularly at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the Krewe of St. Andrews, the Bay Point Yacht Club, and the PCB Chamber of Commerce.
She spent the last years of her life back in Decatur, surrounded by loved ones.
Muriel’s personality was as bright as the outfits she wore. She was loved and adored by anyone who had the pleasure to know her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Josie’s (102 2nd Ave NE), today August 17, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will be on August 18, 2022 from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, followed by graveside service, with Muriel’s dear friend Clarence Goode officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Bernadette’s (1214 Moylan Rd., Panama City Beach, FL 32407)
