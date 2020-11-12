FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Muriel Sue Holmes, 86, will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Aaron Dawson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery (Morgan County). Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holmes died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1934, in Morgan County to W.A. McNalley and Sally Holmes McNalley. She was a homemaker for her family and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy K. Holmes, a son, Tim Holmes and her parents.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Holmes and Tony Holmes (Jeanie); one sister, Ruth Houston; two grandchildren, Crystal Holmes Johnson and Coty Holmes; and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Cameron Johnson and Madison Holmes.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
