DECATUR — Murine Gail McWhorter, 81, of Decatur died on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 14, 1938 in Lawrence County to James Alton McWhorter and Martha Elizabeth Jones McWhorter. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger B. McWhorter and her sister, Brenda McWhorter.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce M. (Marl) Fuller; sister-in-law, Reba Williams; nephews, Brian McWhorter, Shane (Kate) McWhorter; nieces, Karen Kilpatrick, Alice (Jeff) Tanner, Emily (Tim) LeMay; seven great-nephews, five great-nieces, two great-great- nephews, three great-great-nieces.
Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.