TRINITY
Murray Fagan, 78, of Trinity, who died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence, was born November 21, 1943, to John and Lula Fagan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Fagan; son, Danny Fagan; daughters, Sandra Pope, Tammy Hamilton, Jennie Collier, Cyndi McDaniel; brothers, John Fagan, Thomas Fagan, Jerry Fagan; sisters, Joy Shelton, Edith Hagemaker, Ruth Alred; grandchildren, Andrew Collier, Chris Fagan, Aaron Collier, Will McDaniel; and five great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.