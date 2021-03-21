FALKVILLE — Funeral Service for Mykah Nell Chapman will be, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother David Hale officiating. Burial will follow in the Falkville City Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, March 22, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sweet Mykah was born December 17, 2020 in Huntsville, AL, to Haylie and Darius Chapman.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Bob and Roxey Garrison, and Bert and Carol Ellard; great grandfather, Marvin Boykin; and great grandmother, Pearlie May Chapman.
Survivors include four sisters, Brileekate Lambert, Maleigha Chapman, Jamila Chapman, and twin sister, Aniyah Chapman; grandparents, Terry and Melissa Lambert (Hatton), and Alphonza and Joanna Koins (Danville); grandmother, Ashura Chapman (Detroit, MI); great great grandmother, Betty Kuiper (Portage, MI); eight aunts; two uncles; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers escorting Mykah will be, Christopher Wiggins, James Garrison, Tychicus Thomas, Dylan Duncan, and alternate, Zayden Wiggins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.