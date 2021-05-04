HARTSELLE — Myra Clark Sivley, 82, died May 3, 2021. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead
- Jazz cruise past Spurs 110-99
- Sports on TV, Radio: May 4
- Lotteries for May 4
- Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured
- McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot
- Can't beat 'em, join 'em: Ohio State receiver changes sides, joins Tide
- 3 days left, but no vote yet on gambling, marijuana, transgender bills
Most Read
Articles
- Contaminants on Aquadome property raise concerns after new report
- After years on different fields, Tyler and Jayda Stephenson are on the same team
- Estate of slain Decatur man sues security alarm company, murder defendants
- Grandmother from Decatur fatally punched in French Quarter; brother has 'no earthly idea why'
- Non-renewed Banks-Caddell principal sentenced in Arab
- Accidents piling up at or near Decatur apartment complex
- Traffic in both directions on Alabama 20 backed up by burned 18-wheeler
- Hamilton leaving Austin girls basketball after 16 years
- Collins wants to wait for reading test results
- Local elected officials split on law that extends their terms
Images
Videos
Commented
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices (3)
- Editorial: Faith in elections is under assault (3)
- Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren (2)
- Point Mallard faces hiring woes as season approaches (2)
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally (2)
- Decatur school board votes to expel Decatur High student (2)
- ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric (2)
- Basketball ban ends at Delano Park (2)
- Esco Olinger (1)
- Ousted Hartselle coach said she was not told to keep player's COVID status secret (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.