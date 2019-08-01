VINEMONT — Funeral service for Myrl Powell Dobbins, 90, of Vinemont will be at 2 p.m. today, August 1, 2019 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Corinth West Baptist Cemetery, Darrell Maddox officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Dobbins passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 14, 1929 to Emmett Thomas and Thelma Angle Powell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Dobbins; son, Bobby Dobbins; daughter, Sharon Kittrell; great-granddaughter, Kailey Butler; son-in-law, Larry Baker.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Dobbins; daughters, Janis (Larry) Shadix, Shelia King, Regina Baker; brother, Buddy (Shirley) Powell; sisters, Myrtle Blevins, Geraldean (William) Tankersley, Ferrell (Doug) Jones; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; special friend, Clyde Johnson.
Visitation was Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
