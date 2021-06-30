DECATUR
Myron Dean Funk passed peacefully to his maker Yahweh on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Marion VA Hospital, Marion, IL. He lived in Decatur, AL, born May 27, 1929. He was the son of the late Loren J. Funk and Lillian Hope Funk. He was best known by his friends as Brother Bud, because he loved sharing his faith of Yahweh.
Mr. Funk leaves behind his children, Stephen Funk, David Funk, Ruth Funk Minor, Esther Funk, Elisabeth Gilliam, Anna Harris, Anisa Threadgill (Eric), Starr Carter (Clay) and Kristan Johnson (Jason); sisters, Dorothy Howell, Lillian Anderson, Mary Ann Riley (Robert); 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Funk; his grandson, John Funk; his son-in-law, Jim Minor; sisters, Maxine David, Phyllis Foltz and Lois Trulley.
Memorial TBD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.