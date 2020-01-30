DECATUR — Myron Evans “Tall Man” Melton, 85, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. His visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating.
“Tall Man” is survived by his sisters, Orpha McDonald (Louie) and Wimbreth Howard, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Myron “Tall Man” Melton was a longtime resident of Decatur and was well known by most as “Tall Man.” He was involved in many organizations such as Decatur Jaycees, where he served as president, Chairman of the Morgan County Fair, and Shriners. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, and love of Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be Louis McDonald, Greg McDonald, Kevan McDonald, Bo Hayes, Sean Jones, Nick Hayes and Alex Hayes.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Bill Dukes Saturday Morning Breakfast Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
