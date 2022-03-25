DECATUR — Funeral service for Myrtle Avalene Borden, 92, will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Oak Park Church of God with Pastor Bobby Newman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Oak Park Church of God.
Mrs. Borden passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 17, 1930, in Morgan County, to Samuel Alvin Hill and Lucille Cottingham Hill. Mrs. Borden was employed as a nursing assistant, at Decatur General Hospital, where she worked on 2nd floor East and retired from a career, co-workers and patients, that she loved like family. She was married for 74 years to her true love, Roy. Mrs. Borden was a member of the Oak Park Church of God since 1948 and served in many roles for as long as she was physically able. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes, for family and friends, but after retiring she became a full-time grandmother and great- grandmother, who never missed an opportunity to bake homemade biscuits and gravy for her family.
Preceding her in death were one son, Edward Ray Borden; brothers, Roy, Euell, William and Garel Roan Hill and sisters, Marie Hill, Shirley Hill, Ruby Gayhart and Wanda Freeman.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Borden, Decatur, AL; daughter, Regina Long (Ray), Somerville, AL; son, Gary Borden, Decatur, AL; sisters, Joyce Tierney (John), Saraland, AL, Dona Serda, Trinity, AL; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Brown, Chance Brown, Tripp Brown, Josh Melson, Jeremy Wallace and Jerry Gayhart.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ellie Grace Blackwood.
