MOUNT HOPE — Nadine Hood Cameron, 88, of Mount Hope passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Cave Springs Cemetery with Steve Hood officiating.
Born on March 4, 1933 to the late Robert and Mable Hood, Nadine was a member of Community Bible Baptist Church. She loved gardening, working with her flowers, quilting, watching Auburn Football, and especially spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Carl Cameron (Vickie); daughter, Carol Cameron (Linda Williams); grandchildren, Addie Cameron Thomison (Carl), and Betsy Cameron Jones (Bobby); brothers, Edwin Hood (Daphine), Curtis Hood (Martha), Harold Hood, and Donald Hood (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude Carl Cameron, Jr.; daughter, Frances Lorine Cameron; sister, Josephine Parker; brothers, Robert Hood, Jr., Carlton Hood, and Tommy Hood.
Pallbearers will be Addie Cameron Thomison, Carl Thomison, Betsy Cameron Jones, Bobby Jones, Bryan Hood, and Brittany Hopper.
The family extends special thanks to Nadine’s caretakers, Alisha, Heidi, Marcia, Dorothy, Tish, Joann, Scott, Terra, and Brittany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 412 S. Court Street, Suite 302, Florence, AL 35630.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
