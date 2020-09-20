HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Nadine Hastings Callaway, 89, of Hartselle will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church building. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.
Mrs. Callaway, who died Saturday, September 19, 2020, was born January 1, 1931 in Limestone County to Paul Clifford Hastings and Irene Thomas Hastings. Mrs. Callaway was a member of Hartselle Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher, and an elder’s wife. She was an office manager at Maison Morgan in Hartselle and vice president of AFC Plastics in Huntsville.
Mrs. Callaway was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Benjamin Callaway Jr.; her parents; one brother, Robert Thomas Hastings; and one sister, Jo Ann Hastings Dale.
Survivors include one son, John Callaway of Huntsville; two daughters, Lisa Callaway Holmes and husband, Glenn Holmes, of Falkville, and Nancy Callaway Thomas and husband, Luke Thomas, of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Callaway, Glenn Holmes, Luke Thomas, Zackery Holmes, Brandon Thomas, and Tripp Callaway.
