DECATUR
Nancy Conner Julich, 76, of Decatur, passed away on December 5, 2020. Her Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, December 10th, at Central Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Bryan Blass and Rob Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Nancy is survived by her husband Marvin Julich; son, Marvin Julich Jr. (Angie); daughter, Rebecca J. Patterson (Robert); four grandchildren, Lauren Julich, Caroline Julich, Trevor Julich, and Grant Patterson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Fay Conner; brothers, Neal Conner, and Robert E. Conner Jr.
Nancy was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she was a member of the Million Dollar Band. She also received a Master’s degree and an EDS degree. Nancy taught in Decatur City Schools for over 27 years and an adjunct instructor for 30 years at Calhoun Community College. She was also an Education Specialist at PACT for nine years.
Pallbearers include: Grant Patterson, Trevor Julich, Mark Macklin, Don Montgomery, Dan Glosner, and Willie Pentecost.
Memorial gifts may be made to PACT or Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.