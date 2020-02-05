TRINITY — Graveside service for Nancy Elizabeth Corley Harrell, age 78, of Trinity, will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shanghi Baptist Church Cemetery (Quinton Road, Quinton, AL) with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Her family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harrell, who died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 28, 1941, in Jefferson County, to Martha Evelyn Parker Acton. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Harrell; her daughter, Beth Harrell; her parents; brother, Tommy Corley; aunt, Flora Cash (Nathan); uncle, E.J. Parker (Laura).
She is survived by two sons, Billy Joe Harrell (Tracy) of Trinity and Bobby Ray Harrell (Julie) of Decatur; six grandchildren, Alex, Jill, Hope, Hollie, Ashley, and Alyssa; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rising Sun Lodge 29.
