TANNER — Nancy Faye Eubank Swanner, 88, of Tanner will have a graveside service on Thursday May, 7, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery with Jimmy Swanner officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mrs. Swanner was born on February 21, 1932 in Morgan County to John Homer Eubank and Wylma Chapman Eubank, both deceased, and she passed away on May 5, 2020 at her residence. She was a longtime member of Tanner Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gail Swanner of Tanner; son, Jimmy Swanner and wife, Nan of Athens; grandchildren, Jay and Kate Swanner of Simpsonville, S.C. and Jon and Anne Swanner of Athens; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Emma, Ellis, Lily, Owen, James Swanner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tanner Church of Christ.
