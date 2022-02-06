TRINITY — Funeral for Nancy Gale Jones, 75, will be Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jamin Grubbs officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Grange Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones died on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born January 14, 1947, in Morgan County to William C. Woods and Verdine Woods. She was a mental health worker, for Lurleen B. Wallace Center, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Eugene Jones, eight brothers and sisters and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Allan Jones (Michelle), Greg Jones (Kim) and Bryan Jones; daughter, Jessica Taylor; grandchildren, Breeanna Jones, Caleb Jones, Marlee Jones, Kayla Jones, Matthew Jones, Alysia Taylor and Icelyn Jones.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
