LACEY’S SPRING — Nancy Herron Thomas, age 74, of Laceys Spring, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, James Thomas. She leaves behind her children, Marquerite Grissom, Frank Nelson, Calvin Dewayne Franklin, Jr., and Wendy Franklin. She had many grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Sara Herron Cheatham (Johnny) and her brothers, Ruben Herron, and Cecil Herron.
She was a fun loving person who was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Final care and arrangements entrusted to Spry Funeral Home with memorial to be announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.