DECATUR — Graveside services for Nancy Higginbotham will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery with Chris Pressnell officiating.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Charles Higginbotham, Sr.; son, Charles Kenneth Higginbotham, Jr.; daughters, Susan Holder (Mark), Ginger Wood (Ronnie) and Cindy Meadows (Barry); and 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Throneberry.
Nancy was retired from Decatur City Schools, but being a housewife was her primary role in life. She was a 1955 graduate of Decatur High School and was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation, 3601 CCI Drive NW, Huntsville, AL, 35805. Please earmark donations for the Decatur CCI patients. The donations are in honor of her two daughters who are breast cancer survivors.
