DECATUR — Graveside service for Nancy L. Ray, 90, will be today at 3 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Elkmont with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries for Feb. 1
- Sports on TV, radio: Feb. 1, 2022
- Decatur PD starts Spanish-language Facebook page
- Witnesses ask jury to spare murderer's life
- Round 2: Powerhouse Auburn, erratic Alabama set for showdown
- Feb. 1 police reports
- In the community: Close game
- McDaniels hopes 2nd stint at head coach better
Most Read
Articles
- Victim in Priceville shooting ordered to give up guns last year
- Baggett resigns as Decatur's city prosecutor
- Fields crowded in Lawrence, Limestone sheriff's races; Morgan to have new school superintendent
- Jerry Shumake
- Allen suddenly retires as police chief, Pinion named interim chief
- Making a Difference: Moulton teen brings attention to drug crisis
- McMasters wants to add parks to District 3 at cost of $500,000
- 'Good news for Decatur': City makes national list of top real estate markets
- Two Priceville police officers on leave pending investigation of shooting
- Traffic stop reveals car stolen from Decatur
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur City Schools to mandate masks (3)
- McMasters wants to add parks to District 3 at cost of $500,000 (2)
- Urban market coming to downtown Decatur (2)
- Editorial: Decatur to gamble once again on Limestone (2)
- Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights (2)
- Local firm hired to market city (2)
- Fire at DU building destroyed sewer trucks with $804k replacement cost (2)
- Mystery of the lost parakeet: Bird flies away but is miraculously found (1)
- Editorial: Lawmakers offer red meat for election year (1)
- 'Good news for Decatur': City makes national list of top real estate markets (1)
- Longtime Girl Scouts leader says girls need a cheerleader (1)
- Baggett resigns as Decatur's city prosecutor (1)
- Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story (1)
- Jan. 6 was a sideshow with a body count (1)
- Sewer used as tool for Decatur growth, but many residents on septic (1)
- Art teacher encourages creativity with animation lessons (1)
- Mary Etta Thompson Robison (1)
- On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights (1)
- Would mask mandates help prevent schools from having to go virtual? (1)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Biden's speech makes clear who's at fault for insurrection — Donald Trump (1)
- Harris: 'Omicron spreading like wildfire' in Alabama (1)
- Herbert Keith Brown (1)
- Hartselle earns 64-48 win at Decatur (1)
- Do you blame the Biden administration for supply-chain problems? (1)
- Cereal box dominoes at Eastwood Elementary (1)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: (1)
- Fred W. Keeney, (Col. Retired) (1)
- Allen suddenly retires as police chief, Pinion named interim chief (1)
- Florence logo unveiling triggers backlash (1)
- John Crisp: Biden deserves more credit and support (1)
- Making a Difference: Moulton teen brings attention to drug crisis (1)
- Randy O'Neal Brewington (1)
- Rooted in History: Decatur church plans for Cherokee Heritage Garden (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.