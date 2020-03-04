DECATUR — Nancy Madison Fabisinski, 89, died March 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur. The Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com
