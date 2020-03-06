DECATUR — Nancy Masdon Fabisinski, age 89, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Monday March 2, 2020. Nancy was born July 29, 1930. Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she taught the Blanch Jones Sunday school class. She was a member of Decatur Culture Club. Nancy graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1953. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Leo Fabisinski, Jr., who preceded her in death. In 1994, Nancy received her Doctorate Degree from the University of Alabama. She retired from Calhoun Community College with over 30 years of service as a professor.
Nancy is survived by her children, Leo Luke Fabisinski III and Nan Altizer and her husband, Mike. Grandchildren, DaCota Fabisinski and Samantha Fabisinski, as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation for Nancy will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur, Alabama. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church Decatur, Alabama. Nancy will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
Memorial donations in the name of Nancy Masdon Fabisinski may be made to the Calhoun Community College General Scholarship fund at General Scholarship Fund at 6250 US-31 Tanner, AL 35671.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Fabisinski family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.