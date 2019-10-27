DECATUR — Nancy P. Johnson, 78, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Born in Franklin County, Alabama, she was a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church, Russellville, and was a retired secretary.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from noon to 2 p.m. with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Kent Walker will be officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Miss Johnson is survived by her brothers, James Omer Johnson, Sr. and Clyde Burl Johnson; sister-in-law, Sue N. Johnson; niece, Cathy Bookout and husband, Scott; nephews, Jimmy Johnson and wife, Robin, and Steve Johnson and wife, Becky; several great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer L. and Vivian James Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jonesboro Baptist Church, Russellville, Alabama.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
