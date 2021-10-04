DECATUR — Nancy Allen Pattillo Stoner, passed away on September 30, 2021. She was born in Decatur, Alabama, on July 12th, 1933, to Lewis Carl Pattillo and Launa Freeman Pattillo. Nancy was a well-read and brilliant lady, with a beautiful southern drawl. As an only child, Nancy, learned at an early age how to entertain herself, and enjoy the company of the adults in her life. She had many cousins who were the siblings she never had, and would regal us with stories about their mischievous behavior, in visits while trying to avoid the watchful eye of her prim parents.
In her youth Nancy was a counselor at Camp Dunromin in Tennessee, where she excelled in archery. She made lifelong friends and ofter spoke fondly of her beloved Dunromin.
Nancy was the fourth generation in her family to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute/Auburn University. She was a Chi Omega and continued to foster the relationship’s of her Chi O sisters all over the country for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Auburn with a degree in Business Administration in 1955.
At Auburn Nancy met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Ward Stoner. She said that he was “The One”, because they respected one another and simply enjoyed each other’s company. Nancy and Dick were married on July 15th, 1955, in Hartselle, Alabama. They were married almost 44 years until his death in June 1999. They had three children, the late M.K. Stoner, Alice Elizabeth Stoner Brown, and Allen Richard Stoner( wife- Cookie). Nancy was the proud “Grannie” to Emma Elizabeth Brown, Evan Stoner Brown (wife- Shawna), Camille Davis Stoner, and Arthur Benjamin Stoner, II. Nancy delighted in her three great-grandsons, Aiden, Jackson, and Liam Brown.
Gardening( playing in the dirt, as she called it), watching the birds feed (her ability to identify them from a distance, explaining their habits, amazed those around her), and arranging flowers were her favorites pastimes. She had an eye for decorating and loved the color red. Playing a serious game of Bridge, was at the top of her list of hobbies, which she played two times a week( if you interrupted her concentration during a game, you got the stern side eye). Nancy was a member of the Rainbow Garden Club, Current Review, Hartselle Historical Society, and Hartselle First United Methodist Church, where she was christened in December 1933. Though she lived a long life, Nancy was young at heart. Her wit and laughter will be greatly missed. We will always love her “BUNCHES and BUNCHES.”
The Family
A time of visitation and reflection on a life well lived, will be on Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home, in Hartselle.
