DECATUR — Nancy Dianne Waites, 79, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Visitation will be on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Decatur City Cemetery.
Mrs. Waites was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the true definition of matriarch and peacemaker. Mrs. Waites worked 42 years at Solutia. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Waites was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harry “Bob” Waites; parents, Lora and Aldous Freeman; and brother, James Lamar Freeman.
She is survived by her children, Lynne (Mike) Welch, Susanne (Dean) Roberts and Monte Waites; grandchildren, Connor (Amy) Williams, Matthew (Tonya) Welch, Clay Terry, Alyson (Justin) Fagan, Anna Waites, Ashley (Anthony) Kelsoe and Derek Roberts; great grandchildren, Savannah, Mackenzie, Mady, Makayla, Lakelyn, Kazleigh, Kayson, Bryson, Noah and one on the way; nieces and nephews, Jamie (Travis) Malloy, Greg (Mary) Freeman, Kristie Buckley and Robbie Freeman (Jessica Bauman); along with several great nieces and nephews.
