DECATUR — Funeral service for Naomi Helene Cummings Ogle, age 88, of Decatur, will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bryan Blass from Central Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens (formerly East Lawrence).
Naomi Ogle was born in Knoxville, TN, on May 12, 1931, to the late Frances Cummings Maples. Her life changed forever in the 1940’s when she met the Ogle family, who embraced her as a sister and friend. In 1950, she married Hobert Ogle, who was the love and light of her life. In 1958, they moved to Decatur, where they enjoyed a wonderful marriage until his death in 2006. One year later, she bravely faced the diagnosis of impending Alzheimer’s disease.
While her principal role was wife and mother, she also discovered a gift for hospitality as the Church Hostess at Central Baptist Church. For 20 years she directed the preparation of delicious meals, beautiful banquets, and lovely receptions for church events. She and Hobert worked as a team serving the youth of the church for over 40 years, and volunteered on numerous church mission trips. Her faith in God and commitment to the church never wavered.
Together with Hobert, Naomi enjoyed ceramics, square dancing, gardening, and travel with family and with groups. She adored the family dogs, to the point that she was affectionately called the President of Dog Lovers of America. She was the supportive presence at every concert, play, ball game, or activity in which her husband and children participated. In her later years, she was the caregiver for her mother, and then her husband. Those who knew her will remember her goodness, her kindness, and her joyful laughter.
Honoring the memory of Naomi Ogle with love and gratitude are daughter, Glinda Blackshear and her husband, Dr. Alan Blackshear, their daughter, Sara and her children, Patrick, Jacob and Raia; son, David Ogle, his wife, Patsy, their son, Dan, and daughter, Joy, her husband, Jordan Oliver, and their sons, Alex, Hudson and Brooks; sister-in-law and best friend, Sue Vandegriff, sister-in-law, Janet Ogle, sister-in-law, Sheila Ogle, brother-in-law, Earl Ogle, his wife, Jan, and their families.
The Ogle family is thankful for the many caregivers who have enabled Naomi Ogle to remain at home throughout her lengthy illness: the family of Annie Alexander and the late Wendell Alexander, who basically adopted her as a family member; Sharon Owens, who also adopted the final family pet; Judy and Charlie Gover; and Hospice of the Valley, especially Gidget and Whitney. We are so appreciative of the continued support from Central Baptist Church, Pat Nixon, Vicki Linley, Mimi Barnett and Syble Coats.
Pallbearers will be Dan Ogle, Jordan Oliver, Charlie Gover, David Higginbotham and Gare Linley.
Memorial donations would be welcome to Central Baptist Church, Hospice of the Valley, the Humane Society or Alzheimer’s Research.
