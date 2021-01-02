MOULTON — Naomi “Omie” Henderson Jenkins was born on June 25, 1935, in Moulton, AL, to the late Joe and Flora Henderson. She gained her heavenly wings on December 31, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Her nephew, Jonathan Henderson will officiate.
Naomi was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church. Prior to becoming a member there, she was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she was involved in teaching Sunday School, singing the choir and singing solos. She had a passion for reading, especially her Bible. Omie particularly enjoyed reading aloud. She was known for her quick wit, sarcasm and singing. Her favorite artist was Conway Twitty, which is what you would most likely hear when visiting her in the nursing home.
Naomi began her career as a nurse in the late 60’s with Dr. Robert Rhyne, in Moulton, AL. Throughout the next years, she worked at Lawrence County Hospital, Moulton Nursing Home, Marshall County Hospital and Fyffe Nursing Home. Later, on a whim, she moved to Wyoming and worked at Wyoming State Hospital. It was there that she realized psychiatric nursing was her passion. Also, while there, she met the love of her life, Harley. They decided to move back to South Alabama and get married. While living there, she worked at Searcy Hospital. Although Harley loved the coast, Naomi ruled the roost, so they moved back to North Alabama. Naomi transferred her employment to North AL Regional Hospital and retired in 2003.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harley Jenkins; parents; daughter, Pam Hollis Proctor; grandson, Shane Proctor; brothers, Joe Henderson, Jr., Bill Henderson, and Gene Henderson; sisters, Christine Smith, Estelle Lawrimore, Nadine Henderson and Faye Yarbrough.
Omie is survived by her daughter, Kim Hollis White; son, Scotty Hollis (Eva); grandchildren, Cody White (Leigha), Bo White (knowingly her favorite), Kyla Blackwood (Houston), Waylon Hollis (Shannon), and Nikki Broach (Rusty); eight great grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody White, Bo White, Waylon Hollis and Phillip Henderson.
Her family would like to thank Summerford Nursing Home for their loving care since August 2019, especially first north staff. This last 16 months of her life have been filled with laughter, love and joy because of them.
In lieu of flowers, please send a special gift of thanks to a nurse, CNA or healthcare worker. Omie would love nothing more than that.
