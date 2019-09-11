PRICEVILLE — Nara Judith Johnson, 80, of Priceville, Alabama, passed away on September 9, 2019. Her visitation will be on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Grandson Grant Thigpen and Brother J.D. Thorne will be officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Johnson; sons, Michael, Aaron, Carey, Doug and Scott; one daughter, Candice; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Johnson; mother, Delores Hix; father, Lee Hix; sister, Earline Spurlin and daughter-in-law, Pat Johnson.
She was a loving, hardworking mother who will be missed by many family and friends. She loved the Lord Jesus and had a servant’s heart.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Judy Johnson @ pmpbc.com/donate.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the pleasure of assisting the family.
