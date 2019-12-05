DECATUR
Natividad Hernandez Jasso, 80, will have a visitation December 8, 2019 at Ridouts Brown Service Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. and a funeral service December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall with a visitation one hour before the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.