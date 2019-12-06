DECATUR
Funeral for Natividad Hernandez Jasso, 80, of Decatur will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, 2815 Sandlin Road SW, followed by the burial in Roselawn Cemetery. The viewing of Mr. Jasso will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home.
Mr. Jasso, who died Monday December2, 2019 in Decatur, Alabama, was born in Michoacán, Mexico, May 4, 1939 and has been a resident of Decatur since 1983.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Juana Sanchez Jasso and daughter, Violeta Jasso-Salgado. Survivors include four sons, Jose Arturo Jasso (Gina), Richard Jasso, Salvador Jasso (Sonya) and Oscar Jasso (Cassie), all of Decatur, as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
