MOULTON — Funeral service for Neail Vernon Collier, age 80, of Moulton, will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Linda Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens.
Mr. Collier, who died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence, was born August 19, 1939, in Lawrence County, to Luther Willis Collier and Mattie Mamie Waldrep Collier. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anderson Collier of Moulton; four sons, Lavon Collier of Hartselle, O’Neal Collier (Shannon) of Danville, Michael Harvell (Vanessa) of Columbus, OH, and Jimmy Harvell (Tabitha) of Meridianville; one daughter, Michelle Wright (John) of Decatur; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
