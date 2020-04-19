MOULTON — Private graveside service for Neal Austin, 94, of Moulton, will be at Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Chuck Canterbury officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Austin, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence, was born November 24, 1925 to Charles W. Austin and Hattie Wallace Austin. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and Wednesday night Pool Club. He enjoyed fox and deer hunting, Alabama sports, yard sales and was an expert gardener. He was the winner of numerous checker tournaments, including 2000 Alabama State Champion. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jeannette Austin.
Survivors include two daughters, Dorothy (Dwight) Sandlin and Sheron (David) Woodall; four grandchildren, Sonja (Ronnie) Warren, Monica (Jerry) Ellis, Cammi Woodall, and Holly Woodall; six great grandchildren, Eric Warren, Cory Warren, Scott (Emma) Ellis, Macey (Justin) Baldwin, Luke (Roo) Ellis, and Amber Ellis; 14 great great grandchildren; and his Caregiver, Joyce Terry.
