DECATUR — Neal F. Darnell, 84, died Saturday, July 20th. His visitation was Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elliott Brown- Service Funeral Home. Funeral service will be today, July 25th at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Bill Becker officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memory Gardens.
Mr. Darnell was born October 4, 1934 in Lawrence County, Alabama to Arthur Cleveland Darnell and Lura Bogel Darnell.
He is survived by wife, Kathleen Pitt Darnell; sons, Randy Darnell, Ronnie Darnell and Mike Darnell; grandchildren, Frankie Darnell, Keri Gilley, Christy Corley, Erica Harris and Dakota Darnell. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
