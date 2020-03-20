ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Neal “Randy” Randolph Posey, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Piedmont, Atlanta Hospital. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Justin Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Neal was born September 15, 1951 in Charleston, S.C. to Neal and Ruth Jankey Posey. He played the tuba for the high school band and graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1969 then went on to the University of Alabama and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1973. After graduation he had an outstanding career with Price Waterhouse in accounting and auditing, then General Electric. At the height of his career Neal served as chief auditor for Bank of America. Neal was a bird enthusiast and spent much of his time caring for white pigeons.
Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Posey Jacobs (Randy) and his brother, Jeff Posey; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Linda Posey Swann.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
