ATHENS — Neal Robert Swindall Jr., 61 of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Swindall was born October 8, 1958 in El Paso, Texas. He was a Defense Contractor at Redstone Arsenal.
A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Visitation is from 12 noon until service Saturday at Spry Funeral Home.
Survivors: wife, Angie Swindall of Athens; son, Eddie Garlen and wife, Lisa of Athens; daughter, Jennifer Williams and husband, Stephen of Athens; grandchildren, Ashley Donahue, Lexi Donahue, Azzie Donahue and Oliver Williams; brother, Ronnie Swindall and wife, Lisa of Athens; sister, Ramona Rodenberry of Bankston, AL. Preceded in death by parents, Neal and Frances Swindall; niece, Skylar Swindall; brother-in-law, Charlie Rodenberry.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Vanderbilt University Medical Center-Giving (Vanderbilthealth.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.