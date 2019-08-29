CULLMAN — Funeral Service for Neal Sanders Cagle, age 25, will be Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 p.m.at Cullman Church of Christ with Will Myhan officiating; a private graveside service will follow. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the church. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Cagle passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 29, 1994, to Jeff Cagle and Donna Cagle. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ann Voce.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Cagle; father, Jeff (Assima) Cagle; sisters, Allyson (Mark) Gilliam and Abby Cagle; half-sister, Sophie Cagle; grandfather, Don Voce; grandmother, Joyce Adams; grandfather, Newell Cagle; aunts, Leigh Ann (Gavin) Underwood, Jennifer Roberts and Christy (Gary) Wentz; and cousins, Brandon Thrasher, Lynsey (Will) Myhan, Anna Underwood, Emmie Myhan and Andy Lofton.
