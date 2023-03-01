ATHENS — Neal Swann Johnston, Sr. passed away on February 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. “Big Neal” was born on August 16, 1934, in Athens, Alabama at his boyhood home on Elkton Road. After graduating from Athens High School in 1952, he followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Sidney, by attending Georgia Tech. A year later, he was drafted into the Army with one of his best friends and eventual business partner, John Johnson. Neal spent a year in Korea serving in the military police. He returned to Alabama and enrolled in the Alabama Polytechnical Institute—Auburn. Neal graduated from Auburn in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He cherished and maintained many of his high school and college relationships throughout his life.

