DECATUR — Nelda Jean Hollis Walker 96, of Decatur passed away Saturday April 30, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 18, 1925, in Winfield, Alabama, to Dr. Murray Cobb Hollis and Ida Jane Guin Hollis. She attended Winfield High School and graduated from Brenau Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. She also graduated from Brenau College where she was May Queen, and a member and president of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Zeta Phi Eta honorary fraternity.
In 1949 she married William Addison Walker. In 1956, after he completed medical school and his pediatric residency, they moved to Decatur, Alabama. Nelda was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Decatur Morgan Junior Service League, Decatur Assembly, and Decatur Cotillion Club. Nelda will be remembered by generations of Decatur’s children and their parents as the ever-present office manager and general supporter of her husband’s decades-long pediatric practice. She was the consummate wife, mother, and grandmother.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Julia Jane Walker Milburn; her grandson, William Plaxco Walker; her son-in-law, Dr. J. Allan Tucker, Jr.; her brothers, Maurice Kennedy Hollis, Murray Cobb Hollis, Jr., and Beverly Keith Hollis. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William Addison Walker; her daughter, Jean Walker Tucker (Jeffery Forshee); her sons, William Addison Walker, Jr. (Melissa), Dr. John Hollis Walker (Salley); her grandchildren, Emily Louise Davis Herzel (Brandon), Aaron Walker Davis (Natalya), Dr. Ellen Elizabeth Wills (Brad), Sarah Catherine Walker Bogan (Chris), Julia Jane Walker Carter (Donald), Dr. Mary Nelda Walker Towner (James), Rebecca Hollis Tucker (Andrew Kyser), Dr. William Allan Tucker (Megan), Catherine Walker Tucker, Salley Elizabeth Walker-Golini (Katherine), and Robert Addison Walker, and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Central United Methodist Church sanctuary at 1:30 in the afternoon on May 7, 2022, followed by a memorial service at the church at 2:00.
The family gives special thanks to Sue Parks and Delilah Williams for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 616 Jackson Street S.E., Decatur, Alabama, 35601, or the charity of your choice Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
