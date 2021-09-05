DECATUR — On September 2, 2021, Nell Marie Pruitt, Decatur, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She was born March 29, 1933, in Loretto, Tennessee.
Nell is survived by the love of her life, Robert Pruitt, with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage; their three daughters, Vicki Thompson, Cindy Terry (Randall), and Tammy Pruitt; four grandchildren, Trey Thompson (Nicole), Jaclyn Robinson (Andrew), Allison Hogan (Keith), and Amber Hunt (Travis); four great grandchildren, Calvin and Emaline Robinson, Sawyer Hunt, and Caleb Hogan; her sister, Loretta Harris, and her brother, Carl Gieske (Linda). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Elizabeth Gieske, and her sister, Yvonne Price.
Nell was a beloved member of the Austinville Church of Christ for over 50 years. She loved serving others and did so as long as her health allowed. At the time of her passing she was a member of the Decatur Church of Christ where she worshipped through online services.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She loved to laugh, and nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She even learned Snapchat in her later years so she could interact with them on a daily basis. She was always the heart of her family. She is already so missed and will be forever.
Visitation will be held September 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., both at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Mark Posey and Alan Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
