ATHENS — Nell Stapleton Smith Lutz died on October 28, 2019, at Limestone Health Facility. She was born in Dothan, AL on November 29, 1921, to Mr. and Mrs. George W. Smith.
Nell grew up in Marianna, FL, where she made many cherished lifelong friends. She attended Marianna High School, graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1939. She graduated from Florida State College for Women (FSCW) in 1943.
During her senior year in college she decided to join the WAVES during World War II. She was sworn into the Naval Reserve in July 1943 and reported for duty in Northampton, MA. Upon completion of Supply School, she was sent to Norfolk Navy Yard, Portsmouth, VA and promoted to Lieutenant(j.g.) on January 9, 1945. She served at the Navy Yard until April 15, 1945, when she received orders to report to Glynco, GA, where she served as disbursing officer until November of the same year.
It was in Portsmouth, VA, where she met her future husband, Frank Lutz, on a Navy bus. They enjoyed many hikes and canoe trips in the Dismal Swamp in Virginia.
Nell and Frank married in 1945 and moved to Millville, NJ. They moved to Athens, AL in 1952 when Frank took a position at Chemstrand Corp. Nell adored living in Athens. Having been told she would become a true Athenian after wearing out a pair of shoes, she ended up wearing out dozens of pairs of shoes.
Aside from raising their three children, Nell was involved in church and community activities. She also had many other interests. Foremost of these was her love of fishing, especially on the Elk River where she was called the Elk River Queen. Nell also enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, sewing, substitute teaching and corresponding with friends all over world via email. She had a passion for sharing food made from family recipes and small gifts with friends across the community.
Nell was honored to receive the DAR Community Service Award and she was also honored by the Alabama Veteran’s Museum at their first celebration of Women’s History Month. She and Frank served as the Honorary Grand Marshals of the Veteran’s Day Parade in 2010. Participating in the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2009 was another highlight of her life.
Nell was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Frank, and her grandson, Drew Whitten.
She is survived by Dr. Frank Brobson Lutz Jr. (New Orleans, LA), Tom and Beverly Lutz (Mt. Juliet, TN) and David and Ruth Whitten (Athens, AL).
She is also survived by a granddaughter, Carley (Patrick) English (Auburn, AL) and grandsons, Philip (Natalie) Lutz (Mt. Juliet, TN), Dave (Kanthi) Whitten (Huntsville, AL) and Daniel (Kate) Whitten (Madison, AL). She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1st at First Presbyterian Church of Athens. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the Alabama Veteran’s Museum and Archives.
