ATHENS — Nell Webster, 83, of Athens was a precious Christian of the Baptist faith. She believed and lived one of her favorite verses Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding but in all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy paths”. She gave her life to faithful service at A&T/ Bell South for 40 years. She peacefully went to heaven from her home surrounded by family July 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mabel Webster; two brothers, Lemuel Webster and Robert Webster; and one sister, Peggy Webster. She is survived by three sisters, Oneda Webster, Pat Speegle, and Linda Holly; nieces and nephews, Tim Page, Nancy Page, Cynthia Turner, Thomas Peña, Cheyenne Peña, Sarah Page and Anna Page.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care, Hospice of North Alabama and a host of Independent Caregivers who provided her with exceptional care during her illness.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
A Celebration of Life was held by the family.
