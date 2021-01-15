FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Nelladean Butler Green, 77, will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Nappier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Mrs. Green died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 22, 1943, in Morgan County to Buford Butler and Zippria Reno Butler Tanksley. She was a Baptist and loved singing in church. She was employed by the Cullman County School System with their janitorial staff, until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and loved to watch wrestling.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Buford Butler and Zippria Butler Tanksley and Marvin Tanksley, a brother, Tim Butler and a sister, Jean Butler.
Survivors include her husband, Pascal Green; sons, Byron Green (Miranda) and John Turney; daughters, Pamela Ward (Arlon) and Joyce Lee (Steve); brothers, Kenneth Butler and Terry Butler; sisters, JoAnn Montgomery and Sandra Childers; 12 grandchildren; 15 1/2 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Russell Falls, Matthew Everett, Joey Hill, Ty McLeod, Ryan Johnson and Wesley Tankersley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.