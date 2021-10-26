DANVILLE — Funeral for Nellie Faye Gibson, 79, will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship (South of Danville). Visitation will be today, October 26, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gibson died on Monday, October 25, 2021 at NHC Healthcare. She was born Saturday, June 6, 1942, in Morgan County to J.L. Brown and Laura Thelma Harris Brown. She was employed by Cerro Wire, as a machine operator, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlen Lee Gibson, a sister, Amy Hatfield and her parents.
Survivors include her son, David Gibson (Tammy); daughters, Connie Kelso (Doug), Denise Graham (Rodney), Stacy Ledlow (Grady); brother, J.L. “Charlie” Brown (Robbie); sisters, Geneva Shaneyfelt, Margene Lindsey, Willodean Smith; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and family members.
