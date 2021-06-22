DECATUR — Nelson Felix Graveline, 76, of Decatur, died June 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Nelson was born August 29, 1944 to Daniel and Marjorie Graveline in Knoxville, TN. He was raised in Knoxville, Fontana, N.C., Watts Bar, Chattanooga, TN, and Paducah, KY. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 immediately after graduation from St. John’s High School. He proudly served in the 101st Screaming Eagles Division at Fort Campbell, KY from 1962-1965. He received the Parachutists Badge among others. Military service was a huge influence on how he lived his life. Following service he attended the University of Kentucky earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a Merchant Marine and sailed the Great Lakes for several summers. After a variety of jobs across the U.S., Nelson lived in Decatur, AL for 29 years, working at BP Oil and after retirement Waynes Farms.
Nelson made friends easily and was generous to a fault. He volunteered for many years as a soccer coach. He was most proud of his “squeal” factor. When the players saw him enter the field, they would run and squeal with delight. Nelson was an active member of Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church for many years. He was self-taught in many areas including Spanish. He loved the Hispanic culture and had many friends among this community.
He is survived by four brothers, Dan, Jon, Matt and Tom; and one sister, Martha. Life without Nelson will be less adventurous for family and friends.
In keeping with his generous spirit, memorial donations can be made to: Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, P.O. Box 73, Huntsville, AL 35804 or online.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
