TOWN CREEK — Nicholas Tyler Billings, 30, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born May 16, 1990, in Morgan County to Kenneth Dewayne Billings and Shannon Harris. He was employed in construction, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Jennifer Billings; brothers, Joshua Harris and Thomas Dame; sisters, Jessica Brooke Summerford, Ashley Billings, Ashley Arrington and Destiny Jayla Dame; stepfather, T.J. Dame; stepmother, Alicia Marks.
No services are scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.