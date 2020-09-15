DECATUR — Nita C. Tutwiler, 80, of Decatur passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Rev. Sandra Locke Godbey officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Ms. Tutwiler was born February 17, 1940, in Leoma, Tennessee. She retired from Decatur General Hospital after 40 years of service. She was a volunteer for P.A.C.T., helped start the Community Free Clinic and was also an instructor of Nursing at Calhoun Community College. She was a member of Decatur First United Methodist Church.
Ms. Tutwiler is survived by her son, David Tutwiler, Sr. and wife, Jenny; daughters, Lisa Brakfield, Beth McGuire and husband, Bill; best friend, Carol Goforth; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.C.T., Parents And Children Together or the Community Free Clinic.
